Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. Stryker updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.950-15.100 EPS.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,736,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,387. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.38 and a 200 day moving average of $335.11. Stryker has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $401.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported quarterly earnings per share of $3.69 , exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. Revenue reached approximately $6.59 billion , broadly ahead of expectations, while net income totaled $1.28 billion. Stryker quarterly earnings press release

Stryker reported quarterly earnings per share of , exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. Revenue reached approximately , broadly ahead of expectations, while net income totaled $1.28 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has made progress restoring operations following the March cyberattack, suggesting disruption-related risks are becoming more manageable. Stryker Logs Higher Profit and Revenue Amid Cyberattack Recovery

Management said it has made progress restoring operations following the March cyberattack, suggesting disruption-related risks are becoming more manageable. Positive Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $400 price target, indicating analysts see further upside based on Stryker’s medical-device portfolio and growth prospects. UBS Stryker coverage

UBS initiated coverage with a rating and a $400 price target, indicating analysts see further upside based on Stryker’s medical-device portfolio and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The launch of the Mako RPS platform expands access to Stryker’s robotic knee-surgery technology and could support longer-term procedure growth. Stryker Launches Mako RPS

The launch of the Mako RPS platform expands access to Stryker’s robotic knee-surgery technology and could support longer-term procedure growth. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $14.95–$15.10 , with the midpoint close to analyst expectations. The update therefore provides stability but limited incremental upside.

Stryker maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of , with the midpoint close to analyst expectations. The update therefore provides stability but limited incremental upside. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on the financial and operational effects of the cyberattack, while tariffs and inflation may pressure margins across medical-product manufacturers despite resilient demand. Medical product industry earnings risks

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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