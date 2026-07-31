Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $358.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $371.00 to $358.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.08.

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Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $348.37 on Friday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $401.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.08 and a 200 day moving average of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Stryker's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,374,731,000 after purchasing an additional 311,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,636,238,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported adjusted earnings of $3.69 per share , ahead of the $3.49 consensus estimate and up 17.9% year over year. Revenue increased 9.4% to $6.59 billion , while strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices supported results. Stryker beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for medical devices

Stryker reported adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $3.49 consensus estimate and up 17.9% year over year. Revenue increased 9.4% to , while strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices supported results. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter organic sales growth was 9%, and adjusted gross margin reached 66%. Management also said recovery from the cyberattack is progressing, helping ease concerns about disruption to orders, operations and customer service. Stryker Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Second-quarter organic sales growth was 9%, and adjusted gross margin reached 66%. Management also said recovery from the cyberattack is progressing, helping ease concerns about disruption to orders, operations and customer service. Positive Sentiment: Stryker expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10 and organic sales growth of 8.3% to 9.3%, broadly consistent with analyst expectations. The company also resumed share repurchases, adding potential support for per-share results. Stryker 2026 outlook and share repurchases

Stryker expects 2026 adjusted EPS of and organic sales growth of 8.3% to 9.3%, broadly consistent with analyst expectations. The company also resumed share repurchases, adding potential support for per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated research coverage with a Buy rating and a $400 price target, implying meaningful upside from the reported $348.37 opening level. Stryker coverage started at UBS Group

UBS initiated research coverage with a rating and a $400 price target, implying meaningful upside from the reported $348.37 opening level. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was only slightly above expectations, which may have disappointed investors given Stryker’s premium valuation and strong demand trends. The stock decreased as the earnings beat was viewed as insufficient to overcome elevated expectations. Stryker Q2 sales in line with estimates

Revenue was only slightly above expectations, which may have disappointed investors given Stryker’s premium valuation and strong demand trends. The stock decreased as the earnings beat was viewed as insufficient to overcome elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Cyberattack recovery remains an execution risk. Although progress has been made, ongoing disruptions and related costs could weigh on near-term growth and margins.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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