Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.950-15.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.37. 2,750,055 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.38 and a 200-day moving average of $335.11. Stryker has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $401.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported quarterly earnings per share of $3.69 , exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. Revenue reached approximately $6.59 billion , broadly ahead of expectations, while net income totaled $1.28 billion. Stryker quarterly earnings press release

Stryker reported quarterly earnings per share of , exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. Revenue reached approximately , broadly ahead of expectations, while net income totaled $1.28 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has made progress restoring operations following the March cyberattack, suggesting disruption-related risks are becoming more manageable. Stryker Logs Higher Profit and Revenue Amid Cyberattack Recovery

Management said it has made progress restoring operations following the March cyberattack, suggesting disruption-related risks are becoming more manageable. Positive Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $400 price target, indicating analysts see further upside based on Stryker’s medical-device portfolio and growth prospects. UBS Stryker coverage

UBS initiated coverage with a rating and a $400 price target, indicating analysts see further upside based on Stryker’s medical-device portfolio and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The launch of the Mako RPS platform expands access to Stryker’s robotic knee-surgery technology and could support longer-term procedure growth. Stryker Launches Mako RPS

The launch of the Mako RPS platform expands access to Stryker’s robotic knee-surgery technology and could support longer-term procedure growth. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $14.95–$15.10 , with the midpoint close to analyst expectations. The update therefore provides stability but limited incremental upside.

Stryker maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of , with the midpoint close to analyst expectations. The update therefore provides stability but limited incremental upside. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on the financial and operational effects of the cyberattack, while tariffs and inflation may pressure margins across medical-product manufacturers despite resilient demand. Medical product industry earnings risks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here