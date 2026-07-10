Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 0.0%

SYK opened at $326.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.02. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after buying an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,374,731,000 after buying an additional 311,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,636,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after acquiring an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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