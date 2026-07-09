STUB (NYSE:STUB) Insider Nayaab Islam Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) insider Nayaab Islam sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $39,228.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,451,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,412,015.64. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nayaab Islam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nayaab Islam sold 54,801 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $714,057.03.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nayaab Islam sold 2,099 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $27,287.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Nayaab Islam sold 25,400 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $330,962.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Nayaab Islam sold 1,300 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Nayaab Islam sold 25,080 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $302,214.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Nayaab Islam sold 16,720 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $190,106.40.

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STUB Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of NYSE:STUB traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,257. STUB has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.30.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STUB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STUB. UBS Group initiated coverage on STUB in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. HSBC upgraded STUB to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of STUB from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STUB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of STUB from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STUB

Institutional Trading of STUB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STUB during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in STUB by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STUB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

STUB Company Profile

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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