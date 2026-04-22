Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Sturgis Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to the needs of individuals, families and local businesses. Its primary focus is on providing personalized banking solutions that reflect its deep roots in southwestern Michigan.

The company's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside certificates of deposit.

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