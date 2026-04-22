Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Sturgis Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly earnings: Sturgis Bancorp reported earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.
  • Market reaction and valuation: Shares rose about 2.4% to $24.58, the company has a market cap of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, and a 52-week range of $16.75–$25.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sturgis Bancorp.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to the needs of individuals, families and local businesses. Its primary focus is on providing personalized banking solutions that reflect its deep roots in southwestern Michigan.

The company's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sturgis Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Sturgis Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sturgis Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Sturgis Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines