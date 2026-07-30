Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.21 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a 90.9% increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $603.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $158.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Phillip Widman acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,904. This represents a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd William Seyfert bought 1,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,725. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $15,916,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,011,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,805,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

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