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Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.21 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Sturm, Ruger raised its quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share, a 90.9% increase from $0.11. The dividend is payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14 and implies a 2.2% yield.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.52, beating analysts’ $0.42 estimate, while revenue reached $158.06 million versus expectations of $128.54 million. Revenue increased 19.3% year over year.
  • Insiders purchased 7,500 shares worth $288,615 over the past 90 days, while institutional investors and hedge funds own approximately 64% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a 90.9% increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $603.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $158.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Phillip Widman acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,904. This represents a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd William Seyfert bought 1,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,725. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $15,916,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,011,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,805,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

Read More

Dividend History for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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