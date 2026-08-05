Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.572-0.572 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.2 billion-$33.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.3 billion.

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Subaru Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FUJHY opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.572-0.572 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Subaru from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUJHY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,638 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Subaru were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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