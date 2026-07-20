Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 241,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session's volume of 258,282 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.83.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUJHY shares. UBS Group lowered Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Subaru

Subaru Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Subaru has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.572-0.572 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Subaru Corporation will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Subaru by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Subaru by 10.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Subaru by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 381,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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