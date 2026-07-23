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Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.9315 billion for the quarter.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.67%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Subsea 7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of SUBCY opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUBCY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

Read More

Earnings History for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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