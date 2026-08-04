Suja Life Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Suja Life NASDAQ: SUJA reported second-quarter net sales growth of 11.6% as demand for cold-pressed juices, wellness shots and emerging products supported results, while management flagged softer recent bookings in the grocery channel and lowered its full-year sales outlook.

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For the quarter ended June 29, 2026, net sales rose to $83.9 million from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 50% to $14.6 million, representing a 17.5% margin, compared with $9.8 million, or a 13% margin, a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Maria Stipp said the company outperformed the natural healthy beverage category, gained share and widened its performance gap against its primary cold-pressed juice competitor. However, she said recent consumer behavior and retail conditions have created uncertainty heading into the third quarter.

Grocery softness prompts wider sales outlook

Suja revised its full-year net sales guidance to a range of $360 million to $369 million, down from its prior forecast of $367 million to $371 million. The new range represents year-over-year growth of 10.2% to 13% from 2025 net sales of $326.6 million.

The company maintained its adjusted EBITDA forecast of $70 million to $72 million, which would represent an increase of 72.8% to 77.7% from $40.5 million in 2025.

Stipp said the company began seeing a “sizable shift” in grocery bookings in early July. She attributed the pressure primarily to consumer compression at retail, grocery foot-traffic pressures, channel shifting and value-seeking behavior. Grocery represented roughly one-third of Suja’s sales mix in the second quarter, compared with about 12% for mass channels.

“We’re still growing our grocery business,” Stipp said during the question-and-answer session. “It’s just not growing as fast as we had planned.”

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Pedersen said the company’s latest estimate calls for approximately $71 million in third-quarter net sales, a gross margin of about 47.8% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15.2%, each at the midpoint of its updated full-year outlook. He noted that Suja’s sales are typically weighted more heavily toward the first and fourth quarters.

Commercial response focuses on promotions and value channels

Management said it is increasing its focus on lower-funnel marketing intended to drive near-term consumer purchases, while maintaining its overall marketing investment level at about 10% of net sales. The company also plans to expand distribution through second-half shelf resets and new product launches.

Stipp said Suja will compete more aggressively on promotions where necessary, supported by its position as the lowest-cost producer in its product set. The company is also adding value-pack formats, targeted promotions and expanded distribution with club and mass retailers as consumers seek lower-cost options.

Suja reported a 16% year-over-year increase in total distribution points during the second quarter.

Management said it is ahead of plan on added distribution and has retailer support for additional back-half placements.

The company is pursuing more promotional programs in club and mass channels, where it sees shoppers shifting in search of value.

Stipp said Suja plans to meet with retail partners as a category captain to develop merchandising, pricing and programming designed to grow the broader natural healthy beverage category as well as the company’s own shelf presence.

Core business and Slice post growth

Suja Core, which includes Suja Organic and Vive Organic cold-pressed juices and wellness shots, generated $81.9 million in second-quarter net sales, up 9.8% year over year. The company said branded wellness shots posted double-digit growth, though performance was slightly below its internal expectations.

Cold-pressed juice growth exceeded expectations, led by refreshers and boosted juice. Stipp said Suja Organic’s cold-pressed juice scanned dollars increased approximately 18% in the second quarter, according to Nielsen data, while refreshers grew more than 75% and boosted juice increased more than 30% from a year earlier.

Emerging Brands net sales increased 61.2% to $3 million as the company continued expanding distribution for Slice. Stipp said Slice distribution rose 94%, and Orange and Strawberry Dirty Soda became among the top-selling Slice SKUs at Target. Suja is seeking broader Dirty Soda expansion with other retailers in the second half.

Profitability, liquidity and refinancing plans

Gross profit increased 10% to $39.2 million, though gross margin declined to 46.8% from 47.4% a year earlier. Pedersen attributed the decline primarily to unfavorable absorption timing associated with finished-goods inventory built in the first quarter and shipped in the second quarter.

Net loss was $27.8 million, compared with a $5.7 million loss a year earlier. Results included $25.1 million in one-time IPO-related transaction costs and a $2.3 million loss on debt extinguishment.

As of June 29, the company had $20.6 million of cash and $163 million of total debt after using IPO proceeds to repay debt. Pedersen said Suja is working with commercial banks on a refinancing expected to close during the current quarter. The transaction is intended to reduce borrowing costs rather than add leverage, and the company’s guidance does not include anticipated refinancing benefits.

About Suja Life (NASDAQ:SUJA)

Suja Life, Inc is a consumer staples company in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry.

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