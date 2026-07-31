Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.842-0.842 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:SMFG opened at $25.75 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 15.68%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,566 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 168,140 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG's core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group's product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

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