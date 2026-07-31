Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FY 2026 guidance: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group issued EPS guidance of $0.842, well below the $1.520 consensus estimate; no revenue guidance was provided.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Zacks Research upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while Weiss Ratings raised its view to “buy.” MarketBeat reports an average “Strong Buy” rating.
  • Shares gained 3.2%: SMFG opened at $25.75, near its 52-week high of $26.67. The bank’s latest quarter produced $0.49 EPS on $8.71 billion in revenue, with a 10.19% return on equity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.842-0.842 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:SMFG opened at $25.75 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 15.68%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,566 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 168,140 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG's core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group's product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Right Now?

Before you consider Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines