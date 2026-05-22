Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Colliers Securities

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. Colliers Securities' price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock's previous close.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.84.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,122. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,610,000 after buying an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 312,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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