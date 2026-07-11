Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Odean Cap Resea

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Odean Cap Resea to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.12.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 264,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,080,585 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 234,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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