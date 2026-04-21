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Sun Hung Kai and (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Sun Hung Kai and logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS: SHGKY) stock gapped up from $2.35 to open at $2.51 and last traded at $2.51 on Tuesday, but trading volume was very light at just 120 shares.
  • The company shows conservative leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09 and solid liquidity (current and quick ratios of 1.69), while its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($2.33 and $2.25) sit slightly below the current price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sun Hung Kai and.

Sun Hung Kai and Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.51. Sun Hung Kai and shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

Sun Hung Kai and Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

About Sun Hung Kai and

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited is a Hong Kong–based non-bank financial institution offering a diversified suite of services across securities brokerage, asset management, corporate finance and wealth management. Originally founded in 1969 as a securities brokerage firm, the company has since broadened its scope to include individually tailored investment solutions, structured products and advisory services for both institutional and private clients.

The asset management division of Sun Hung Kai oversees portfolios spanning public equities, fixed income and alternative investments, including private equity and real estate.

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