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SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
SunCoke Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • SunCoke Energy beat quarterly expectations: The company reported $0.15 in EPS versus the $0.08 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $475.3 million, up 9.5% year over year and above expectations.
  • 2026 outlook improved: Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to $69.6 million from $43.6 million, prompting management to raise full-year consolidated guidance to $250 million–$265 million. Domestic coke and industrial services guidance were also increased.
  • Management remains optimistic but expects normalization: SunCoke cited strong terminal activity and one-time slag sales in the quarter, which may not persist in the second half. The company ended the period with $207 million in liquidity, plans to reduce debt with free cash flow, and declared its 28th consecutive $0.12 quarterly dividend.
  • Interested in SunCoke Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. SunCoke Energy's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from SunCoke Energy's conference call:

  • Positive Sentiment: SunCoke reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $69.6 million, up from $43.6 million year over year, and raised full-year 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance to $250 million–$265 million.
  • Positive Sentiment: Domestic coke performance benefited from improved coal-to-coke yields, while the Middletown turbine returned to service in May. Management raised full-year domestic coke adjusted EBITDA guidance to $172 million–$178 million, supported by a full second-half contribution from power generation and expected insurance proceeds.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Industrial services adjusted EBITDA rose to $34.4 million from $7.7 million, helped by Phoenix and higher terminal volumes. However, management characterized the second quarter as “extraordinary,” citing one-time slag sales and unusually strong terminal activity, and expects volumes to normalize in the second half; full-year segment guidance was raised to $110 million–$115 million.
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said it is sold out for 2026 and expects strong operating performance across both segments. SunCoke ended the quarter with $207 million of liquidity, plans to use free cash flow for debt reduction, and declared its 28th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $701.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.99. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,584,993 shares of the energy company's stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 139,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,408 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,663,161 shares of the energy company's stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 261,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,537 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,071 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Report on SunCoke Energy

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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