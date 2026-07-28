Sunoco (SUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $11.0485 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $1.14. Sunoco had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sunoco Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SUN stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Sunoco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Sunoco's payout ratio is presently 101.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Sunoco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sunoco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP NYSE: SUN is an independent master limited partnership that specializes in the distribution and marketing of transportation fuels and related products. The company operates through two primary segments: wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing. In wholesale distribution, Sunoco supplies branded fuels to distributors, commercial customers and resellers across the United States. Its retail marketing arm operates a network of company‐owned and franchised Sunoco branded service stations and convenience stores, providing gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends and lubricants to consumers.

Sunoco's product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuels to include biofuels, specialty chemicals and on‐road diesel treated to meet ultra‐low sulfur requirements.

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