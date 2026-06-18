Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.9805.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Loop Capital set a $12.00 price target on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 934,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,379,236.50. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 132,953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,761,627.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 432,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,726,080.25. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 694,816 shares of company stock worth $9,366,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The company's revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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