Sunrun Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Sunrun NASDAQ: RUN reported second-quarter results marked by a record storage attachment rate, positive cash generation excluding safe-harbor equipment investments, and a reduced full-year outlook as the company shifts toward a larger direct-sales business.

Chief Executive Officer Mary Powell said Sunrun is moving away from affiliate-originated volume in favor of its direct business, which she said carries higher margins, stronger customer satisfaction and better credit profiles. The transition has created more front-loaded costs and has taken longer to ramp than management initially expected, contributing to the revised guidance.

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The company said it added nearly 21,000 customers during the second quarter and reached a 74% storage attachment rate, a quarterly record. That represented more than 15,500 battery installations. Average system size increased 2% from the first quarter, according to Chief Financial Officer Danny Abajian.

Cash Generation and Revised Outlook

Sunrun reported $23 million of cash generation in the second quarter, or $45 million excluding $22 million of net investments in equipment safe harboring. Powell said the company generated positive cash flow in the first half excluding those investments and has produced $428 million of cash generation over the past two years.

However, the company lowered its full-year 2026 cash-generation guidance to a range of $200 million to $375 million, before safe-harbor equipment investments of between $50 million and $100 million. Its prior forecast was $250 million to $450 million.

Management cited three primary reasons for the reduction:

Further planned reductions in affiliate-channel volume, as well as the bankruptcy of affiliate partner Freedom Forever.

A slower-than-expected ramp in direct-sales activity and onboarding of new sales representatives.

Higher capital costs as interest rates increased in recent months.

Sunrun also reduced its full-year Aggregate Subscriber Value outlook to $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion, from a previous range of $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion. Aggregate Subscriber Value was nearly $1.2 billion in the second quarter, near the high end of the company’s guidance range. Abajian said Aggregate Contracted Subscriber Value was $1.1 billion, or about $55,000 per subscriber, up 10% from a year earlier.

The company estimated upfront proceeds of about $52,000 per subscriber, based on a 94% advance rate against Aggregate Contracted Subscriber Value. Estimated Upfront Net Subscriber Value was approximately $2,000 per subscriber, or roughly 4% of Contracted Subscriber Value. Abajian said the margin was lower primarily because of timing effects and higher up-front costs associated with building the direct business, but said Sunrun expects the margin to improve in the third quarter.

Direct Business Gains as Affiliate Volume Falls

Sunrun’s direct business grew more than 20% from the first quarter and was nearly flat from the prior-year period, Abajian said. The company’s monthly direct-sales trends turned positive in June and July, with sales growth exceeding 10% year over year in each month.

The company expects direct-business volume to resume year-over-year growth in the third quarter and forecasts second-half growth of more than 10% versus the prior year. Full-year direct-business growth is expected to be in the low single digits.

By comparison, affiliate volume fell 30% sequentially in the second quarter and declined more than 70% year over year. Sunrun now expects affiliate-channel installations to decline more than 60% for the full year, with direct sales accounting for more than 85% of total origination volume.

Powell said Sunrun has added more than 1,500 salespeople year to date, exceeding typical seasonal hiring levels. She said some new hires require additional time to learn how to sell the company’s more complex solar-and-storage offerings and navigate varied electricity-rate structures.

President and Chief Revenue Officer Paul Dickson said conversion rates on the company’s core offerings are “flat to up” as new sales representatives are brought into the organization and ramp productivity.

Storage Fleet and Grid-Services Opportunities

Sunrun said it had installed more than 266,000 solar-plus-storage systems as of the end of the second quarter, representing approximately 4.6 gigawatt-hours of networked storage capacity. The company added more than one gigawatt-hour of storage capacity and dispatched more than 700 megawatts of power over the past 12 months.

Powell said the company’s deployed assets represent more than $500 million in grid-services present value. Sunrun expects its distributed power plant operations to generate about $40 million in GAAP gross revenue and more than $10 million in operating margin in 2026.

The company remains on track to exceed 10 gigawatt-hours of dispatchable capacity online by the end of 2028. Powell said Sunrun is pursuing potential monetization opportunities through utility partnerships, energy-market participation, retail electricity providers and large power users, including data-center hyperscalers.

In June, Sunrun announced a framework with Renew Home and Tesla intended to bring more than 16 gigawatts of home energy resources to hyperscalers. In July, it launched a distributed artificial-intelligence computing pilot that uses participating homes as an edge-computing platform.

Management said the AI initiative remains in pilot stage and that the company expects to learn more over the coming months before determining the timing of commercial deployment. Dickson said Sunrun sees an opportunity to use customers’ controllable power to support graphics processing units in homes, while potentially using asset-financing structures similar to those it has used in its core business.

Capital Markets Activity

Abajian said Sunrun closed multiple tax-equity funds and investment-tax-credit transfer agreements during the quarter. ITC transfer pricing remained stable from the first quarter, with pricing in the high-$0.80 to low-$0.90 range.

As of the call, closed transactions and executed term sheets provided expected tax-equity capacity equivalent to funding approximately 1,000 megawatts of projects beyond those deployed through the second quarter. Sunrun also had more than $840 million in unused commitments under its non-recourse senior revolving warehouse loan, which it said could fund more than 340 megawatts of retained-subscriber projects.

The company raised approximately $1.5 billion in non-recourse asset-level debt financing year to date. It also recently priced a $267 million public securitization at a spread of 200 basis points, an improvement of 20 basis points from its most recent second-quarter transaction. Sunrun expects additional securitization activity in the second half of the year.

Abajian said the company intends to continue using cash generation to reduce parent-company leverage while evaluating other capital-allocation options in future quarters depending on market conditions and its outlook.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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