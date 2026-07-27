Sunrun Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 74,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 211% compared to the average volume of 23,896 call options.

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Sunrun Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RUN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 10,851,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,686,583. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $205,779.34. Following the transaction, the executive owned 839,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,065,124.02. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $217,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 420,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,994.42. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,335. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $4.63 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUN

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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