Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (NYSE:SSMR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (NYSE:SSMR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

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Several brokerages have commented on SSMR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Real Assets Fund Lp Ospraie sold 555,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,758,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,246,432.50. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna El-Erian purchased 40,000 shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $660,541.50. The trade was a 447.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,565 shares of company stock worth $804,128.

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:SSMR opened at $14.16 on Friday. Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

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