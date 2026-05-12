Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Zacks reports. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.06 million.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Shares of SGHC stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Super Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.38. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Super Group (SGHC)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Group (SGHC) currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

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Insider Activity at Super Group (SGHC)

In other news, General Counsel Martine Nathan sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $50,990.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,142.12. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $547,323.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,344.27. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 181,786 shares of company stock worth $1,946,928 over the last three months. 10.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,570,825 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 341,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 302,336 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,480,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 260,272 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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