Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGHC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

NYSE SGHC opened at $12.35 on Monday. Super Group has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 9.77%.The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Group (SGHC)

In other Super Group (SGHC) news, insider Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 47,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $507,557.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,038,698.64. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $547,323.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,837 shares in the company, valued at $844,344.27. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,928. Company insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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