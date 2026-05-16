Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.75.

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Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SGHC opened at $13.14 on Friday. Super Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Group (SGHC)

In related news, General Counsel Martine Nathan sold 4,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $50,990.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,142.12. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,243,537.14. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,928. Company insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company's stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 97.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,437,534 shares of the company's stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter worth $23,791,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,920,185 shares of the company's stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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