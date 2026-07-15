Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2.7% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 25,245,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 43,103,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

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Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.71.

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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