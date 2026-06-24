Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 3% - Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $32.3370. Approximately 48,878,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 43,325,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

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