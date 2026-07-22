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Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SMCI shares gapped up after Barclays raised its price target from $34 to $38, with the stock opening above its prior close and trading sharply higher on heavy volume.
  • Several other analysts also turned more positive, including Rosenblatt, Needham, and Northland raising targets, while the consensus rating remains Hold with an average price target of $39.79.
  • Investor sentiment was boosted by upbeat business updates: Super Micro lifted its gross margin outlook to 15%–17% and said fourth-quarter orders topped $60 billion, underscoring strong AI server demand, though some risks and cautious analyst views remain.
  • Interested in Super Micro Computer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $28.89. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $31.3670, with a volume of 45,674,079 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Super Micro raised its gross margin outlook to 15% to 17%, signaling much stronger profitability than previously expected. Wall Street Journal article
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said fourth-quarter orders topped $60 billion, pointing to robust demand for its AI server systems and a very large backlog. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham lifted its price target on SMCI to $46 from $40 and reiterated a Buy rating, suggesting more upside if execution improves. StreetInsider article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Super Micro updated Q4 revenue guidance to about $11.0 billion, which appears below consensus, but investors are focusing more on the stronger margin outlook and backlog. Business Wire article
  • Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs remains cautious despite the rally, arguing that one strong quarter may not be enough to prove the business model has fully improved. Invezz article
  • Negative Sentiment: The stock still faces overhangs from prior weakness and an ITC patent probe over memory imports, which could add legal and operational risk. Yahoo Finance article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 21.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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