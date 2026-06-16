Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 53,833,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 42,005,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,584 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,901 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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