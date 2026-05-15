Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 6% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 27,046,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 36,867,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

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Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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