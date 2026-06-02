Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $50.1020. 49,579,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 44,319,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro unveiled several new AI infrastructure platforms and blueprints at Computex, expanding its product lineup for enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Article Title

Super Micro unveiled several new AI infrastructure platforms and blueprints at Computex, expanding its product lineup for enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Positive Sentiment: Gorilla Technology said it closed a roughly $2 billion AI infrastructure supply deal in India with Super Micro, covering GPUs, networking gear, and related equipment for a large Yotta AI project. Article Title

Gorilla Technology said it closed a roughly $2 billion AI infrastructure supply deal in India with Super Micro, covering GPUs, networking gear, and related equipment for a large Yotta AI project. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to stronger fundamentals, including recovering gross margins, improving enterprise revenue mix, and Super Micro’s positioning for the next AI spending cycle. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary pointed to stronger fundamentals, including recovering gross margins, improving enterprise revenue mix, and Super Micro’s positioning for the next AI spending cycle. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage noted Super Micro as an undervalued AI stock, citing continued revenue growth and improving earnings quality despite volatility. Article Title

Recent coverage noted Super Micro as an undervalued AI stock, citing continued revenue growth and improving earnings quality despite volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on SMCI to $44 from $36 but kept a Neutral rating, signaling cautious optimism rather than a full bullish call. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.9%

The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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