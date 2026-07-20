Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.4% - Here's Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.83. 24,438,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 42,836,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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