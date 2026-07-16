Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 8.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.68. 35,186,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 43,046,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

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Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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