Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $13.44. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 37,841 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SGC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $207.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.21 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 1.51%.Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Superior Group of Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,181 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,917 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,293 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

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