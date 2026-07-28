Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $142.8670 million for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.660 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Superior Group of Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Group of Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGC

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

Further Reading

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