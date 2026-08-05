Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 90. Peel Hunt's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 89 target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 93.

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Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock traded up GBX 0.25 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.95. 8,009,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444,856. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 76.22 and a 52 week high of GBX 89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rob Abraham purchased 60,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.20. Also, insider Mike Perkins purchased 12,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 per share, with a total value of £9,999.84. Insiders bought 206,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe. The Company's properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

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