Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.43), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.31 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.74%.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $44.63 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.83.

View Our Latest Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,908,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,263,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 490,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 338,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,471 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares during the period.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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