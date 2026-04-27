Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Surge Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Surge Energy shares hit a new 52‑week high of C$9.72 and traded around C$9.68, as Raymond James upgraded the stock to a moderate buy and raised its target to C$11 while the consensus price target sits at C$9.75.
  • The company declared a monthly dividend of C$0.0433 (annualized yield ~5.4%) with an ex-dividend date of April 30, but the payout ratio is about 130%, signaling the dividend may be unsustainably high.
  • Insiders have sold 34,124 shares (~$318k) in the past three months and now own only ~1.97% of the company, which could be a cautionary sign for investors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.72 and last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 258971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Surge Energy

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The company has a market cap of C$956.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.57.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$111.40 million during the quarter. Surge Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Surge Energy's payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

In related news, Director Allison Michelle Maher sold 8,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$77,031.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,758.72. This trade represents a 33.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Jared Ducs sold 5,125 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$48,123.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,195,872.84. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock worth $317,955 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Surge Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Surge Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Surge Energy wasn't on the list.

While Surge Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines