Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $16.34. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 600,932 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Surgery Partners's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 1,253.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the company's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 219,806 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,683,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 115,627 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

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