Surgery Partners (SGRY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $797.6880 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Surgery Partners Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 361,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.99. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Surgery Partners announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 8,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $120,354.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $748,335.10. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 10,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $138,123.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 332,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,126.40. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,058. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 45,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,313 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

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