Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 8,543 Shares of Everpure (NYSE:P) Stock

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) Director Susan J.S. Taylor sold 8,543 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $698,304.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,733,257.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Everpure alerts: Sign Up

Everpure Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:P traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.36. 2,205,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,628. Everpure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Everpure by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everpure by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 2,884.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Everpure in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on P shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Everpure from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Everpure from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Everpure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Everpure from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Everpure from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everpure

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Everpure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everpure wasn't on the list.

While Everpure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here