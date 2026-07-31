Susquehanna Boosts Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $275.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.24% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.25.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $299.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.89 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,098,483.24. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 15,950.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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