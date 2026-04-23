Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.47.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of H opened at $165.47 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -295.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $58,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,267.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,234 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,202. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,548,000 after purchasing an additional 545,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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