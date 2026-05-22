Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $640.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the software maker's stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 77.70% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.00.

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Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

INTU stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.51. 2,884,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,514. The firm's 50-day moving average is $405.96 and its 200-day moving average is $511.86. Intuit has a 12 month low of $302.36 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.9% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 12,484 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Intuit CEO says company’s 17% workforce cut had ‘nothing to do with AI’

Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization.

Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization. Negative Sentiment: The layoffs, restructuring charges of $300 million to $340 million, and softer TurboTax outlook have overshadowed the earnings beat and pressured sentiment. Intuit boosts annual forecasts, to cut 17% of global staff

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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