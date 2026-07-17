Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $172.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.88% from the company's current price.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.50.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Key United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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