Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $144.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the energy exploration company's stock. Susquehanna's price target indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.11.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1%

EOG Resources stock opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.31. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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