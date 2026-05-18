Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Price

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.42.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KEYS opened at $349.52 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $315.39 and its 200-day moving average is $249.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $99,918,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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