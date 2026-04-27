Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.83, but opened at $33.17. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 8,201 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRO. Truist Financial raised Sutro Biopharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sutro Biopharma from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Read Our Latest Report on STRO

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $544.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company's stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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