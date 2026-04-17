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Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Suzuki Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a "hold" to a Strong-Buy, and DBS Bank raised it to a "Moderate Buy," leaving the stock with an average analyst rating of "Strong Buy."
  • Shares were trading up 1.1% and opened at $47.92; the company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, and a 52-week range of $41.10–$64.94.
  • Suzuki reported quarterly EPS of $1.53 on $10.73 billion in revenue, posted a 10.69% ROE and 6.78% net margin, and set FY2025 guidance at 5.249 EPS versus sell-side forecasts of 5.11.
  • Interested in Suzuki Motor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised Suzuki Motor to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suzuki Motor has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on SZKMY

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 1.1%

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.78%.Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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