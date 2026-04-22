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Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Suzuki Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Suzuki stock gapped down, opening at $45.54 after closing at $47.78 and last trading around $45.65 on volume of 55,554 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is upbeat after recent upgrades (DBS to "moderate buy" and Zacks to "strong-buy"), with MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".
  • Suzuki trades below its 50‑day ($51.82) and 200‑day ($56.56) moving averages, has a market cap of $21.97B and a low P/E of 8.01, with FY2025 guidance of 5.249 EPS and sell‑side estimates around 5.35 EPS.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Suzuki Motor.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.78, but opened at $45.54. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $45.6475, with a volume of 55,554 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Suzuki Motor to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suzuki Motor has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.78%.The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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