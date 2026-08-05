Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.464-5.464 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.3 billion-$43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.2 billion.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on SZKMY

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.35. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.020-5.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Suzuki Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Suzuki Motor wasn't on the list.

While Suzuki Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here