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Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Suzuki Motor logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Suzuki Motor raised its FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $5.464 and revenue of $43.3 billion, above consensus estimates of $5.350 EPS and $40.2 billion in revenue.
  • The stock has an average analyst rating of “Hold”; Zacks Research recently downgraded it from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” while analyst opinions are split between Buy and Sell.
  • Suzuki’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.41 consensus and revenue of $11.25 billion versus $10.60 billion expected.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.464-5.464 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.3 billion-$43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.2 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on SZKMY

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.35. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.020-5.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

See Also

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